At the site of a winter sports and tourism event in Bayannur City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, a 3.3-meter-diameter large pot with ice as the soup base stewed the local lamb. The steaming ice-boiled lamb made people mouth-watering.

The area has a unique location, with the vast Gobi Desert, grassland, and natural mountain spring water. People here can enjoy the folk song and dance to the music, and eat a mouthful of hot mutton.