Chinese, Malaysian FMs vow to advance B&R cooperation

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Tuesday held phone talks with his Malaysian counterpart, Zambry Abdul Kadir, with both sides vowing to advance Belt and Road cooperation.

Qin said China is willing to work with Malaysia to take the opportunities of the 10th anniversary of the establishment of China-Malaysia comprehensive strategic partnership this year and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties next year to push bilateral relations to a new level.

China is ready to work with the new Malaysian government to fully leverage the role of the high-level committee on China-Malaysia cooperation and other mechanisms, continue to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and make solid progress in key projects, Qin said.

China is willing to deepen cooperation with regional countries to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, and looks forward to working with Malaysia to deepen and consolidate the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, he said.

The Malaysian government and various sectors of the society hold objective and just views on China's epidemic prevention policy, and welcome Chinese tourists to their country, Qin said, adding that China commends them for all this.

Qin said he believes that with joint efforts, the two sides will soon restore normal personnel exchanges.

Zambry, for his part, congratulated Qin on taking office as Chinese foreign minister. He said Malaysia and China enjoy long-standing friendship and his country regards China as an important partner and attaches great importance to its relations with China.

Malaysia is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges and people-to-people communication with China, tap the potential of Belt and Road cooperation, so as to achieve greater development of bilateral relations, Zambry said.