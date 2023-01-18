LINE

China to open up wider, opposes unilateralism: vice premier

China's national reality indicates that opening up to the world is a must, and the country must open up wider and make it work better, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said here Tuesday.

China opposes unilateralism and protectionism, and looks forward to strengthening comprehensive international cooperation with all countries, Liu said in his address to the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023.

The Chinese vice premier called for upholding the right principles and maintain the effective international economic order, strengthening international macro policy coordination and striking a good balance between inflation and growth, and urged a global response to climate change. 

