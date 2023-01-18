Chinese premier stresses stable energy supply for livelihoods, development

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang underlined efforts to ensure stable energy supply and prices to better serve economic and social development during an inspection of the State Grid Corporation of China on Tuesday.

During the inspection, Li met grassroots workers via video link and sent them good wishes for the Spring Festival.

Given the upcoming holiday, electricity companies should be well prepared to deal with possible disasters such as extreme weather, and ensure a safe and reliable power supply, especially in key areas including medical care, Li said.

After listening to reports on power supply, Li said that in face of complicated situations at home and abroad, China implemented an array of policies last year to ease the difficulties of coal-power enterprises, guarantee the domestic power supply, support reasonable economic growth, and meet the needs of ensuring people's livelihoods.

Despite high inflation globally, the prices in China only increased 1.8 percent in December thanks to the stable domestic energy supply, Li said.

Li called for more efforts to ensure the stable supply and prices of energy and other important commodities, and promote reasonable economic growth and stable price levels.

At a power control center, Li said electricity consumption will remain at the winter peak level after the holiday, and with the optimized COVID-19 response, economic growth will continue to pick up and electricity demand will also increase.

The supply of energy should increase accordingly to meet the demand of economic and social development, Li said.

Stressing that China is still in the middle of industrialization and urbanization, Li said the country should deepen market-oriented reforms in the energy sector, intensify technological innovation, enhance energy supply capacity, and strengthen international cooperation.

Li also called for more efforts to implement the policy package of shoring up the economy, boost market expectations and confidence, strive to stabilize growth, employment and prices, and make a good start to 2023.

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng also joined the inspection.