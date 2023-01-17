Beijing Daxing airport resumes international passenger flights

China Southern Airlines flight CZ309 from Beijing to Hong Kong took off at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, marking the official resumption of international and regional passenger flights at Beijing Daxing International Airport.

Starting from Tuesday, China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, Capital Airlines and Himalaya Airlines planned to resume international and regional passenger routes at Daxing airport, including the flight service between Hong Kong to Beijing Daxing International Airport launched by China Southern Airlines. The initial plan is to carry out three round-trip flights every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

The initial plan of Himalaya Airlines is to carry out one flight every week between Beijing Daxing International Airport and Kathmandu in Nepal. In addition, Capital Airlines plans to open a route between Beijing Daxing and Male in Maldives on Wednesday, and China Eastern Airlines also plans to resume the route between Beijing Daxing and Bangkok in Thailand soon.

Four international and regional passenger routes will be resumed at Daxing airport in the first batch, and more long-distance routes will be opened later.