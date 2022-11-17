LINE

Mainland warns DPP against relying on external forces to seek 'Taiwan independence'

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday admonished Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for their attempts to seek "Taiwan independence" relying on external forces.

The mainland has always been committed to promoting the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and integrated development of the two sides, as well as the peaceful reunification of China, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said at a press conference, adding that this includes safeguarding peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

"Only by resolutely opposing and deterring separatist elements advocating 'Taiwan independence,' can peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait be safeguarded," Ma said. 

