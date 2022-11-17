Peng Liyuan meets with Indonesian first lady

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, meets with Indonesian First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia, Nov. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, met on Wednesday afternoon with Indonesian First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo.

When Peng arrived, local youths played welcoming music with Gamelan, a traditional Indonesian musical instrument. Iriana greeted Peng warmly and took photos with her.

Accompanied by Iriana, Peng watched a performance of Indonesian traditional culture and art, as well as a craft products exhibition. Local girls, dressed in festive costumes, performed Bali's traditional "Pendet dance" to welcome the distinguished guest. Peng chatted with them cordially and hailed the handmade silk fabrics with Bali characteristics as exquisite.

Peng and Iriana tasted fragrant teas, chatted about family life and enjoyed music. She spoke highly of Iriana's enthusiasm for public welfare and briefed her about China's active policies and achievements in the treatment and prevention of tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, saying she hopes that the two countries will strengthen exchanges in public welfare and jointly promote people's livelihood and well-being.

Before leaving, students at the Tourism Confucius Institute of Indonesia's Udayana University in Bali, dressed in folk costumes, sang in Chinese the Indonesian song Bengawan Solo.

Peng praised students for their beautiful singing, and thanked musical instrument players for their accompaniments. Some of the students shouted affectionately "Hello, Peng Mama!" and she responded happily.

Peng asked the students about their study and life, encouraged them to continue working hard to learn Chinese, and welcomed more Indonesian youths to visit China, learn the Chinese culture and become envoys of China-Indonesia cooperation.