Xi meets Italian PM Meloni

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Bali, Indonesia, Nov. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Wednesday evening.

As two ancient civilizations, Xi said, China and Italy are comprehensive strategic partners that share broad common interests and a profound foundation for cooperation.

He pointed out that it's important for the two countries to carry forward the tradition of friendship, pursue common ground while shelving differences and expand consensus.

Xi stressed his hope for the two sides to tap into the China-Italy Government Committee and dialogue mechanisms across sectors to explore the potential of cooperation in such areas as high-end manufacturing, clean energy, aviation and aerospace and in third-party markets.

China promotes high-level opening-up and will import more quality products from Italy, Xi said, adding that China welcomes Italy to be the guest of honor of the 2023 China International Consumer Products Expo.

For her part, Meloni said Italy does not approve of bloc confrontation, and believes that countries should respect their differences and disagreements, strengthen solidarity, keep to dialogue and exchanges, and enhance mutual understanding.

China is a major country and Asia is becoming more and more important for the world, Meloni said, adding that Italy hopes to closely collaborate with China within the United Nations, the Group of 20 and other frameworks to tackle the various pressing challenges facing the world in a more effective manner.