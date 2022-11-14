Phryges unveiled as official mascots of Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics

Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, speaks during the unveiling of the Phryges, the official mascots of Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Saint Denis, France, Nov. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Paris 2024 organizers on Monday unveiled a Phryges cap as the official mascots of the next Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The mascots were unveiled with just over 600 days to go before the opening of the Olympic Games in 2024. Both the Olympic and Paralympic Games will use the same design with slight differences.

"The mascots have always occupied a special place in the history of the Olympic and Paralympic Games," said Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet. "They form the emotional bond between the Games and the people, contributing to the atmosphere and festive spirit in the stadiums and other Olympic venues."

Licensed products of the mascots will be available from Nov. 15 at the Paris 2024 official store.