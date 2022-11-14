LINE

Xi says world expects China, U.S. to properly handle bilateral ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday in his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden the world expects that the two countries will properly handle their relationship.

Xi emphasized that, in this time and age, great changes are unfolding in ways like never before, saying that humanity is confronted with unprecedented challenges and the world has come to a crossroads.

Noting that the meeting has attracted the world's attention, Xi added where to go from here is a question that is not just on their mind, but also on the mind of all countries.

