China handles 552 mln parcels on Double 11 shopping festival

2022-11-12 19:22:26Xinhua Editor : Liu Yimeng ECNS App Download

China's express delivery firms handled 552 million parcels on Nov. 11, the Double 11 online shopping festival, 1.8 times the usual daily average, the State Post Bureau said Saturday.

The country's courier sector handled 4.27 billion parcels from Nov. 1 to 11, as online sales rose in the run-up to the annual online shopping bonanza, according to the bureau.

It said the courier sector is well-prepared for the peak season that may continue until Nov. 20, and the delivery network is running smoothly.

Initiated in 2009, the once-a-year "Double 11" shopping festival has evolved into one of the most expected shopping festivals in China.

