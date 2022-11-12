LINE

China launches new environmental satellite

2022-11-12 Xinhua

China launched a new environmental satellite from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province Saturday morning.

A modified version of the Long March-6 rocket carrying the Yunhai-3 satellite lifted off at 6:52 a.m. (Beijing Time).

The satellite has entered the preset orbit and will be used for atmospheric and marine environment surveys, space environment surveys, disaster prevention and reduction, and scientific experiments.

It was the 448th mission of the Long March rocket series.

