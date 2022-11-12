China's optimized COVID-19 response measures based on practical experience, data: health official

A Chinese health official said on Saturday that the 20 newly released measures on epidemic prevention and control were well conceived based on ample practical experience and related assessment data.

On the basis of the ninth edition of the country's COVID-19 control protocols, these measures, which were announced on Friday, optimized and adjusted COVID-19 response in areas including the management and control of those with risk of potential infection, medical services and vaccination, among others, according to Chang Jile, deputy head of the disease prevention and control bureau under the National Health Commission (NHC).

At a press conference of the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19, Lei Haichao, deputy head of the NHC, added that these measures are aimed at effectively containing the virus, while minimizing its impact on economic and social development and public services crucial to people's lives.

According to Lei, the 20 measures can help divert limited epidemic response resources to the people and areas with higher risks of virus transmission. By doing so, outbreaks can be contained as quickly as possible with minimum expense.

At the conference, NHC spokesperson Mi Feng underscored the necessity of guarding against the spread and proliferation of the epidemic, as well as large-scale resurgences.

He noted the importance of providing public services crucial to people's work and lives, adding that the people's basic needs, such as basic necessities and receiving medical services, must be fulfilled.

Mi also stressed doing away with simplistic and excessive epidemic prevention and control measures as well as one-size-fits-all approach.