LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China launches cargo craft Tianzhou-5 for space station supplies

2022-11-12 12:16:45Xinhua Editor : Liu Yimeng ECNS App Download

China launched cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-5 on Saturday morning to deliver supplies for the space station, the construction of which is expected to be completed this year.

The Long March-7 Y6 rocket, carrying Tianzhou-5, blasted off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

After around 10 minutes, Tianzhou-5 separated from the rocket and entered its designated orbit. Its solar panels soon unfolded and began working. The CMSA declared the launch a complete success.

Later, the cargo craft will conduct a fast automated rendezvous and docking with the space station combination.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]