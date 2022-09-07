Chinese researchers find neutralizing antibody against COVID-19 variants

Chinese researchers have found a neutralizing antibody that could provide protection against the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19, and it has shown preventative efficacy by nasal delivery.

The antibody 58G6 detected in a COVID-19 patient was isolated and showed potent neutralizing activity inhibiting the variants, according to the study published in the journal Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy.

It was jointly discovered by researchers from the Chongqing Medical University and the Wuhan Institute of Virology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The researchers administered the antibody to hamsters via nasal delivery and found that a very low dosage of 2 milligrams per kilogram effectively prevented them from being infected with the variants, according to the paper.

It said that the antibody is expected to be used in nebulized therapy.