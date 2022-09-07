LINE

China's urban rail transit passenger trips rebound in August

2022-09-07 Xinhua

China saw a rebound in passenger trips on its urban rail transit networks in August, official data showed on Wednesday.

The country's rail transit lines in urban areas reported 1.96 billion passenger trips last month, an increase of 11.37 percent year on year, data from the Ministry of Transport showed.

On a monthly basis, the volume increased 0.33 percent, or by 10 million passenger trips.

By August, China had put into operation 278 urban rail transit lines across 51 cities, with its total length of rail transit networks in urban areas reaching 9,098 kilometers, the ministry said.

