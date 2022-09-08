LINE

CPC allocates 20 mln yuan for relief, reconstruction in quake-hit Sichuan

2022-09-08 Xinhua

The Organization Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has allocated 20 million yuan (about 2.9 million U.S. dollars) in funds to assist with disaster relief and reconstruction efforts following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The funding comes from Party fees collected from CPC members and administered by the department on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

The department has urged Party organizations, members and officials at all levels in the quake-hit areas to make saving lives their top priority and to do their utmost to minimize deaths and injuries caused by the disaster. They are also required to spare no effort in the disaster relief and post-disaster reconstruction, and join the frontline of disaster response.

The department also stressed that the fund should be promptly allocated to the primary level of the quake-hit areas, so as to benefit those working on the frontline and those who are seriously suffering from the disaster, among other uses. 

LINE
