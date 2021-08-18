China plans to issue digital driver's license nationwide by 2022

China will roll out digital driver's licenses across the country by 2022, a public security official said on Wednesday.

Li Guozhong, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Security, told a press conference that over 1.95 million people have obtained digital driver's licenses since a pilot program was launched in the cities of Tianjin, Chengdu and Suzhou on June 1.

The ministry planned to expand the pilot program to more regions in the second half of this year, with more efforts put into improving the information system and supporting institutions, said Li.

Drivers can apply for a digital license through an official mobile app, Li said.

Digital licenses can be used on various occasions, including handling traffic violations and road accidents, filing insurance claims and renting vehicles, and have the same legal effect as paper licenses, Li added.