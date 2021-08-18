COVID-19 origins tracing should not be politically manipulated, says Chinese envoy to Bangladesh

The origins tracing of COVID-19 should not be politically manipulated, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming has reportedly said.

The process "can only be done by scientists, not by politicians or intelligence personnel of any country," said Li, quoted by United News of Bangladesh as saying in a report published on Monday.

The ambassador also said the conclusions of the Phase I studies into the COVID-19 origins by the World Health Organization have been widely recognized by the international community and scientists from across the world.

It should and must be upheld as a guidance for future work, he added.