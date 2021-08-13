China says ready to make contribution to lasting peace in Somalia

China on Thursday said that it is ready to make positive contribution to lasting peace in Somalia.

"We stand ready to work with the international community to make positive contribution to lasting peace and sustainable development in Somalia," Dai Bing, charge d'affaires of China's permanent mission to the United Nations, told a Security Council meeting on situation in the Horn of Africa country.

"Lately, the political situation has largely moved in a positive direction in Somalia. China welcomes the agreement reached by Somali parties on electoral arrangements and the official launch of the upper house elections," said Dai.

"We hope that all parties will commit themselves to maintaining national stability and rebuilding peace, strengthen dialogue and consultation on advancing the electoral process, and hold elections as agreed and scheduled," he added.

"The UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) has played an important role in supporting peace and reconstruction of Somalia. China supports the renewal of its mandate and the continuation of its technical advice and support to Somalia for the smooth conduct of elections," he added.

The ambassador stressed that China commends the efforts by Somalia and Kenya to improve bilateral relations and hopes that they will continue their contribution to the regional peace and stability.

Noting that Somalia's security situation remains fraught with challenges, the envoy said that it is of concern that Al-Shabab continues to launch frequent attacks against innocent civilians, African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) and Somali security forces.

"China supports AMISOM in its continued coordination and collaboration with Somali security forces on joint counter-terrorism operations. We hope that the international community will lend strong support to the Somali government in security capacity building in line with the Somalia Transition Plan," he said.

"China has always stood for the peace and reconstruction of Somalia. We have helped the country in building infrastructure and economic development capacity, and provided multiple batches of anti-pandemic supplies and vaccines," said the envoy.

"Last week, China held the first meeting of the International Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Cooperation, and announced that China would provide 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the world this year, and donate 100 million U.S. dollars to COVAX," said the ambassador.