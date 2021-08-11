DPP's collusion with external forces will hurt their own interests: spokesperson

LINE

The Democratic Progressive Party authority's collusion with external forces to seek "Taiwan independence" will only end up hurting their own interests, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Tuesday.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when asked for comments about China's decision to recall its ambassador to Lithuania.

Ma said there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inseparable part of China's territory.

"The one-China principle is a widely recognized norm in international relations and common consensus of the international community," Ma said.

He added that no one should underestimate the strong resolve, firm will, and strong capability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

 

