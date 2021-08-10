Three bridges in Tibet change 'danger route' into royal road

(ECNS) -- Three bridges stand over the Yigongzangbo River side by side in Bomi County, Nyingchi City, Tibet Autonomous Region.

The Tongmai Bridge is 256 meters long and 12 meters wide, and is regarded as the most important project on this section.

Built in different periods, the three bridges have witnessed the traffic development in Tibet.

In the past, the 14-kilometer journey from Tongmai to Pailong often took several hours.

Now, the travel time has been greatly reduced, and safety is guaranteed.

It has become a history that "traveling by road to Sichuan and Tibet is as difficult as ascending to heaven."