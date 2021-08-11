Hong Kong Professional Teachers' Union decides to disband

The Hong Kong Professional Teachers' Union (PTU), a group that has long engaged in anti-China and trouble-making activities, said Tuesday that it has decided to disband and has stopped recruiting new members or extending memberships with immediate effect.

The PTU has been inciting violence and preaching "Hong Kong independence" in the disguise of a teachers' union. The group has drawn strong criticisms from various sectors in Hong Kong, and appeals for its eradication have been on the rise.

The Education Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government announced on July 31 to cut all working relations with the PTU.