Man makes traditional black pottery glow with new color

(ECNS) -- Yin Junting, a master of traditional Chinese crafts and an inheritor of black pottery-making techniques, gives pottery new colors by combining the black pottery culture of more than 4,000 years with the lacquer culture of over 7,000 years.

After several generations of innovation and development, black pottery artistry has produced more than 1,000 varieties using elements including shadow engraving, anaglyphs, and colored painting.

Over the years, Yin junting has been committed to spreading the black pottery culture and increasing the practical value of the black pottery.

Yin junting said pottery was a household vessel in ancient times, and he devotes himself to make black pottery more accessible to the public.

China is one of the earliest countries in making pottery products. Guantao county in Handan, Hebei province, has a long history of pottery making.