Memorandum on 'haven' for HK residents condemned by ministry

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying (Photo/fmprc.gov.cn)

China on Sunday harshly criticized a United States memorandum that defers for 18 months the removal of certain Hong Kong residents now residing in the country, urging Washington to stop condoning anti-China forces in Hong Kong and meddling in Hong Kong affairs.

The memorandum, which was signed by US President Joe Biden on Thursday, states that "offering safe haven for Hong Kong residents who have been deprived of their guaranteed freedoms in Hong Kong furthers US interests in the region".

China deplores and opposes the so-called memorandum, which defames and attacks the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and China's Hong Kong policy, and has lodged stern representations with the US, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

This is another example of vile US behavior in interfering in China's Hong Kong affairs, Hua said.

Rule of law improved

The enactment and implementation of the national security law for Hong Kong has improved the rule of law in Hong Kong, restored security and stability in the city and ensured the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Hong Kong residents, she said.

The US claim of offering "safe haven" for Hong Kong residents is groundless, the real purpose being to endorse anti-China, destabilizing forces in Hong Kong, undermine Hong Kong's prosperity and stability and curb China's development, Hua said.

China urges the US to respect China's sovereignty, abide by international law and basic norms governing international relations, stop disrupting Hong Kong's rule of law and interfering in China's internal affairs, she said, adding that otherwise it will seriously damage its interests in Hong Kong.