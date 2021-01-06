A Chinese government spokesperson on Wednesday urged the United States to stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a so-called "political and military dialogue" to be held by Taiwan and the United States.

"We consistently and firmly oppose any official exchange or military contact between Taiwan and the United States," Zhu said, urging the U.S. side to adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques.

Zhu said the Democratic Progressive Party authority's reliance on the United States to seek "Taiwan independence" and willingness to act as a pawn of the United States will only bring disaster to the island.