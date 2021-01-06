China condemns U.S. ban on transactions involving Chinese apps: FM spokesperson

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Wednesday condemned the U.S. ban on transactions involving eight Chinese apps on the pretext of protecting U.S. citizens' privacy and data security.

"This is another example of the U.S. side stretching the concept of national security and abusing state power to groundlessly suppress foreign companies," spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a daily news briefing.

According to media report, the ban on Chinese apps including Alipay and WeChat Pay was ordered on Tuesday by U.S. President Donald Trump through an executive order. Hua called the U.S. actions "hypocritical and ridiculous."

Noting that the United States has always been the world's largest "hacking empire," Hua said the United States launches groundless accusations against other countries while at the same time it monitors and steals secrets from others indiscriminately. "It's like a thief yelling that he wants to be protected from being stolen."

Hua said the U.S. actions will have some impact on Chinese enterprises but, more importantly, they will damage the interests of the United States and its consumers.

"The United States talks about a free market economy and fair competition, but how does it behave itself?" Hua said.

She stressed that the development of science and technology should serve the progress and well-being of all mankind, rather than be treated differently by ideology or become a tool of political manipulation.

China urges the United States to earnestly respect market economy and fair competition principles, abide by international economic and trade rules, and provide an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for foreign companies investing and operating in the country, said Hua, adding that China will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.