Liaison office of central gov't in HKSAR firmly supports law enforcement of Hong Kong police to safeguard national security

The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Wednesday said it firmly supports the Hong Kong police's law enforcement action against those violating national security law in Hong Kong and also firmly supports the solemn statement of the HKSAR government to safeguard national security.

More than 50 people were arrested during a police operation on Wednesday on suspicion of committing crimes including subversion under the national security law in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong police said.

The arrested included instigator of Hong Kong riots Benny Tai, former opposition lawmakers Wu Chi-wai, Lam Cheuk-ting, James To and Alvin Yeung, for their involvement in the so-called "primaries" last year, according to local media.

Ahead of the HKSAR Legislative Council election, originally scheduled in September 2020, Tai and others organized the so-called opposition "primary poll" in July, using the "referendum" as a cover to rally public opinion and campaigning for the opposition. Such acts blatantly interfered in the election and defied the Basic Law and the national security law in Hong Kong.