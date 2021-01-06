3 in Hong Kong convicted over assaulting journalist

The district court of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Wednesday convicted three people arrested for assaulting Fu Guohao, a journalist from the Beijing-based Global Times newspaper, in August 2019.

According to the court, Amy Pat was found guilty of three crimes including false imprisonment, assaulting and rioting, while Lai Yun-long and Ho Ka-lok were found guilty of two crimes, namely assaulting and rioting. The fourth defendant in the case, Wong Yat-ho, was acquitted on all charges.

The judge also encouraged the public to read the judgement to understand more about the ruling.

Fu was tied up and beaten by the rioters during a violent incident at Hong Kong International Airport on Aug. 13.