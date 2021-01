(ECNS) -- Here is the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a key manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccines in China.



China has started inoculating people with domestically produced COVID-19 vaccines.



The production requires vaccines to be processed in advanced biosafety workshops because a virus strain will be injected into cells.



The institute can produce 120 million inactivated vaccines a year.



It plans to up the annual capacity to reach one billion vaccines or more.