Group of 77 and China expresses solidarity with all countries affected by COVID-19

The Group of 77 coalition of developing nations and China expressed solidarity with all affected countries struggling to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released on Friday, the group expressed support and admiration for all healthcare professionals and medical researchers who serve on the frontlines in the battle against the disease.

The Group of 77 and China called upon the international community to adopt urgent and effective measures to eliminate the use of unilateral coercive economic measures against developing countries, said the statement.

The statement stressed that such coercive measures not only have a negative impact on the capacity of States to respond efficiently in the face of the pandemic, but also affect essential cooperation and solidarity among nations.

This appeal echoed a recent joint statement made by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Non-Aligned Movement, among other organizations, which also recognized that blockades and sanctions, especially on medical equipment and medicines, directly affect developing countries fighting the coronavirus.

The statement by the Group of 77 and China also called for sharing of information and technology for the detection, prevention, treatment and control of the pandemic at the global level.

Furthermore, it commended the solidarity and cooperation among developing countries, within the framework of South-South cooperation, in contributing to the efforts to confront the pandemic, adding it is time for the international community to demonstrate its capability to work together in solidarity to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.

The Group of 77 at the United Nations is a coalition of developing countries with an aim to promote its members' collective political and economic interests in the world body. Although there were 77 founding members, the group has expanded to more than 130 members.