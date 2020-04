Xi Jinping led other Chinese leaders on Saturday to attend a national mourning for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims.

Xi, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan stood in silence in Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing, at 10:00 a.m. The commemoration lasted three minutes.

They had white flowers pinned to the chest and paid silent tribute in front of a national flag.