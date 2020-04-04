Israel confirms 571 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 571 people in Israel were tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 7,428, the Israeli Ministry of Health said.

Of the 681 patients being treated in hospitals across Israel, 113 were in serious condition and 155 in moderate condition, it said.

Of the other 6,747 patients, 39 have died, 4,202 are treated in home quarantine, 712 in hotels converted into treatment facilities, 403 have recovered, and the remaining 1,391 will be treated at home, hotel or hospital according to decisions to be made soon.