China supports development of new technologies in recovering from epidemic

China will strengthen support for the development of cutting-edge technologies and new formats of industries showing great potential during the COVID-19 epidemic, and create a favorable environment for technological innovation, an official from the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) said Friday.

Qin Yong, director-general of the Department of High and New Technology of the MOST, said at a press conference that some new formats and new models of industries, especially those based on the Internet, have played an important role during the epidemic prevention and control, breaking through the limitations of time and space, providing various services for society and showing great development potential.

Under the circumstances of quarantine and epidemic control, new technologies and digital products in the fields of remote office, videoconferences, online education, online museums and digital entertainment are growing rapidly in China, Qin said.

Big data and artificial intelligence technologies are rapidly utilized by the government and all walks of life amid the epidemic prevention and control.

Many Chinese research institutes and enterprises have applied artificial intelligence technology and products in epidemic analysis, body temperature measurement, virus testing and auxiliary diagnosis and treatment. These applications have played a positive role in the epidemic prevention and control, Qin said.

A number of artificial intelligence products, such as artificial intelligence-aided diagnosis systems, facial recognition, intelligent temperature measurement and intelligent robots, have assisted the fight against COVID-19.

Qin said the MOST will increase support for the development of cutting-edge technologies, focusing on advanced computing, core software, broadband communications, blockchain, optoelectronics, micro/nano electronics, artificial intelligence and new materials, among other fields.

The MOST will also strengthen guidance and support for new businesses and new models that have shown great potential in the epidemic prevention and control, focusing on new health industries, sci-tech services, smart cities, modern logistics and education services, Qin said.

The ministry will work with relevant departments to improve and issue a series of policies to create a favorable environment for technological innovation and entrepreneurship, Qin added. Enditem