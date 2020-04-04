English Premier League says will not resume at the beginning of May

The English Premier League announced on Friday that their game will not resume at the beginning of May and all clubs have agreed to consult their players about taking a 30% pay cut.

After a meeting of the shareholders discussing how to respond to the COVID-19 global pandemic on Friday, the Premier League said the season "will not resume at the beginning of May -- and that the 2019-2020 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so."

"Any return to play will only be with the full support of government and when medical guidance allows," it specified.

The Premier League also announced that all 20 clubs unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 percent of total annual remuneration.

"This guidance will be kept under constant review as circumstances change," the statement said.

Besides, the League decided to advance funds of 125 million pounds to lower-tier leagues including the EFL and National League "as it is aware of the severe difficulties clubs throughout the football pyramid are suffering at this time." They also committed 20 million pounds to support the National Health Service, communities, families and vulnerable groups during the COVID-19 pandemic. Enditem