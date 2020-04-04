Great Wall reopens more sections to visitors as COVID-19 crisis wanes

Beijing's scenic spots including the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall and the Ming Tombs will reopen to the public from Saturday after two months of closure in the prevention and control of COVID-19, local authorities said.

Visitors are required to make reservations for ticket booking through online platforms and have their temperature checked upon entry.

The scenic areas will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, and will cap the daily limit of visitors to under 30 percent of the normal tourist bearing capacity.

The scenic administrations said they will waive entrance fees for all Chinese medical workers this year in salute their contributions to the epidemic control nationwide.

Previous to the opening of the Juyongguan section, the Badaling section of the Great Wall in northern Beijing partly opened on March 24 to tourists. Enditem