COVID-19 death toll rises to 31 in Israel

Israel reported five new death cases from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 31, Israel's Ministry of Health said Thursday.

The five deceased, aged 72 to 95, all suffered from other serious diseases, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, the number of the novel coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 6,211.

Of the 731 patients being treated in hospitals across Israel, 105 are in serious condition and 127 in moderate condition.

Of the remaining 5,449 cases, 3,569 are treated in home quarantine, 720 are treated in hotels converted into treatment facilities, 289 have recovered, and the remaining 871 will be treated at home, hotel or hospital in accordance with decisions to be made soon.

In addition, the Israel Employment Service said the Israeli unemployment has jumped from four percent to 24.6 percent since the beginning of March due to the pandemic.

According to the bureau, among the current more than 1 million unemployed Israelis, 866,907 have applied for unemployment benefits since March 1.