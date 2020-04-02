China's Xinjiang to pour 3.09 bln yuan in electric heating project

LINE

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will invest about 3.09 billion yuan (435 million U.S. dollars) in the power grid project in southern Xinjiang to ensure the heating supply for 290,000 farmers and herdsmen.

It aims to change the energy used for heating from coal to electric power, which is more economical and convenient to use.

The whole project started last year, with investment totaling 4.6 billion yuan and benefiting 316,000 households during the first year, according to State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co. Ltd.

The project this year is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 31 and will cover 24 counties and cities, 199 townships and 1,078 villages in the poverty-stricken areas including Kashgar, Hotan and Kizilsu.

