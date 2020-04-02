Chinese experts help improve COVID-19 diagnostic strategy in Caracas

Chinese medical experts pose at the Simon Bolivar International Airport, in La Guaira, Venezuela, on March 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Marcos Salgado)

Chinese and Venezuelan experts gathered in Caracas on Wednesday to assess diagnostic procedures to bolster Venezuela's capacity to tackle the COVID-19 epidemic.

Chinese medical and technical experts shared their experience with their Venezuelan counterparts at the capital's Rafael Rangel National Institute of Hygiene.

During the initiative, visiting Chinese experts were able to get a close look at the diagnostic procedures in place, from the arrival of samples to the final results.

"We are pleased to have the Chinese delegation in our country, because we are definitely going to apply their recommendations to improve our approach from a diagnostic perspective," said Pierina D'Angelo, head of the institute's virology department.

"They will be able to provide us with the guidelines to orient and strengthen our technical capacity," D'Angelo added.

D'Angelo stressed the importance of the exchange with medical staff who were on the frontlines of China's battle against the virus, saying "they have the necessary experience, both in the laboratory and in the area of clinical management."

Gregorio Sanchez, a specialist in infectious diseases and public health, described the sharing of experience as "useful" and "nutritive."

Sanchez said he valued the exchange, and the "ability, somehow, to compare the procedures we are using in the laboratory."

Chinese expert Ge Yiyue, deputy head of microbiology at the Center for Disease Control in Jiangsu province, described the discussion as a "success."

"The Venezuelan government has taken the right, timely measures to contain the epidemic," said Ge.

Founded over 80 years ago, the Rafael Rangel institute is certified by the World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization to diagnose cases of coronavirus.