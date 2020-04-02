Latest news about novel coronavirus (April 2)

(ECNS) -- The number of confirmed cases across the world has exceeded 930,000 by Wednessday midnight, with the death toll passing 46,000, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

U.S. has reported 213,372 cases as of Wednessday evening, becoming the first nation with more than 200,000 COVID-19 infections.

Italy has a total of 110,574 cases, with the death toll reaching 13,155.

Spain's death toll surged over 9,000 on Wednesday as infections passed 100,000, but the rate of new cases continued to slow.

Brazil said on Wednesday the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the country rose from 5,717 to 6,836, with the death toll rising from 201 to 240, registering a 3.5-percent mortality rate.

The total number of infections in South Korea has reached 9,976 after 89 more cases were reported on Tuesday, with the death toll rising to 169. The total fatality rate came in at 1.69 percent.

