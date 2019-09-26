Kristalina Georgieva selected as new IMF Managing Director

Georgieva, who succeeds Christine Lagarde, is the first person from an emerging market economy to lead the IMF since its inception in 1944.

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday selected Kristalina Georgieva to serve as IMF Managing Director and Chair of the Executive Board for a five-year term starting on October 1.

Georgieva, who succeeds Christine Lagarde, is the first person from an emerging market economy to lead the IMF since its inception in 1944. A national of Bulgaria, Georgieva has been the Chief Executive Officer of the World Bank since January 2017.