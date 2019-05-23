LINE

'A Dog's Journey' continues to lead Chinese mainland daily box office

2019-05-23 10:29:01Xinhua

Universal Picture's "A Dog's Journey" topped the Chinese mainland box office Wednesday, according to the China Movie Data Information Network.

The comedy-drama film grossed 8.7 million yuan (about 1.26 million U.S. dollars) on the day, with a total box office reaching 121 million yuan in the six days since its debut.

It was followed by Hollywood's "Pokemon Detective Pikachu," which took in 7.74 million yuan on its 13th day of showing.

Coming in the third was Disney and Marvel's "Avengers: Endgame," which earned about 5.3 million yuan, bringing the total it generated in the Chinese mainland box office to 4.23 billion yuan in the 29 days since its premiere.

