LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Economic fugitive extradited to Guangzhou from Greece

1
2019-05-20 15:41:30chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

An economic fugitive surnamed Zheng who was extradited from Greece landed in Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport on May 16. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

An economic fugitive surnamed Zheng was extradited back to Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong province, from Greece on May 16, a milestone moment for provincial police in pursuing and capturing fugitives who have fled abroad.

Zheng is the first economic fugitive successfully extradited back home from Europe after a campaign code-named liehu, or "hunting foxes", was launched, per a statement released by the Guangdong Provincial Department of Public Security on Sunday.

"It is a successful cooperation between police from Guangdong province and European law enforcement in hunting fugitives," said the statement.

Hunting Foxes was first launched in 2014. It focuses on pursuing and capturing fugitives who have escaped to foreign countries and regions.

The Guangdong economic criminal investigation police said the extradition of Zheng demonstrates the province's police's determination in hunting fugitives who have fled abroad.

1 2 Next Page

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.