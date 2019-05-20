Economic fugitive extradited to Guangzhou from Greece

An economic fugitive surnamed Zheng who was extradited from Greece landed in Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport on May 16. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

An economic fugitive surnamed Zheng was extradited back to Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong province, from Greece on May 16, a milestone moment for provincial police in pursuing and capturing fugitives who have fled abroad.

Zheng is the first economic fugitive successfully extradited back home from Europe after a campaign code-named liehu, or "hunting foxes", was launched, per a statement released by the Guangdong Provincial Department of Public Security on Sunday.

"It is a successful cooperation between police from Guangdong province and European law enforcement in hunting fugitives," said the statement.

Hunting Foxes was first launched in 2014. It focuses on pursuing and capturing fugitives who have escaped to foreign countries and regions.

The Guangdong economic criminal investigation police said the extradition of Zheng demonstrates the province's police's determination in hunting fugitives who have fled abroad.