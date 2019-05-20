LINE

126 agreements inked at 3rd World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin

A total of 126 agreements with an estimated investment of over 108 billion yuan ($15.6 billion) was inked at the third World Intelligence Congress on Sunday, according to the organizer.

Yao Laiying, deputy mayor of Tianjin, said the 126 agreements were made between Tianjin and many well-known universities and companies in China, including Renmin University and Zhejiang University as well as Tencent, Alibaba, Huawei and Inspur.

The four-day conference held in northern China's Tianjin municipality gathered over 1,400 participants from over 40 countries and regions. It also attracted a total of 243 companies and organizations, including 38 of the world's top 500 companies and 60 of China's top 500.

It included forums, exhibitions and competitions for unmanned cars and drones. The Tianjin municipal government, Ministry of Science and Technology, and the National Development and Reform Commission are among the event organizers.

