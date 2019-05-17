LINE

S. Korea to push for humanitarian food aid to DPRK: Blue House

South Korea's presidential Blue House said Friday that Seoul will push for humanitarian food aid to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) regardless of security situations.

Chung Eui-yong, top security advisor for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, told a press briefing that irrespective of security situations, the food aid issue should be considered from the humanitarian and compatriots' perspective.

Chung said the South Korean government was making various preparations for the food assistance, noting that the detailed plan would be announced in the near future.

The comment came after the DPRK test-fired unidentified projectiles earlier this month.

During the phone talks with Moon, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for South Korea's food assistance to the DPRK, according to the Blue House. The phone dialogue was held after the DPRK's first launch of projectiles.

Lee Eugene, deputy spokesperson of the unification ministry, told a regular press briefing that there was no change in the government's position that the food assistance to Pyongyang would be required from the humanitarian and philanthropic perspective.

The last food aid sent from South Korea to the DPRK happened in 2010 when 5,000 tons of rice was delivered to the north.

The Moon government announced a plan in 2017 to provide eight million U.S. dollars of assistance for the DPRK through international organizations such as the World Food Program.

