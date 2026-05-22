Japan is quietly but proactively dismantling the postwar architecture that has kept it anchored as a pacifist nation. The pattern is no accident and sounds alarming. It appears to be a carefully crafted blueprint for neo-militarism, putting regional and global peace at increasing risk.

The “gray rhino” of Japan’s remilitarization is running toward us. As Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun noted, many international experts, scholars, and media observe that Japan has abandoned pacifism and is undergoing its most dangerous shift in security policy since World War II, posing serious threats to regional and global stability.

If fully unleashed, this “gray rhino” could trigger an uncontrollable crisis, rebounding against Japan itself while undermining regional peace and stability. The international community must remain highly vigilant.