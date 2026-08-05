Heavy rains in Shaanxi force mass evacuations, kill village official

(ECNS) -- Continuous heavy rainfall in Shaanxi Province since July 30 has forced the evacuation of more than 115,000 people and caused the death of a village official during flood inspections.

By 6 a.m. on Tuesday, 115,756 residents had been relocated due to risks from floods, mountain torrents and geological disasters, according to the provincial emergency management department.

The vehicle driven by village officials Li Yang and Li Guifu is flooded during their inspection in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province , August 1, 2026. (Photo: nanzheng.gov.cn)

The rainfall triggered 47 flood peaks across 28 rivers and 40 hydrological stations, though authorities said all reservoirs remained safe.

On Aug. 1, Li Yang, Party secretary of Lifeng Village, Hanzhong City, and village staff member Li Guifu inspected flood conditions when their vehicle overturned into a river.

Li Yang pushed Li Guifu out of the vehicle through a window, saving his life, but was swept away by the floodwaters. His body was found more than 30 hours later. He was 30 years old.

Shaanxi authorities said they will strengthen weather monitoring and early warnings and organize evacuations when necessary to minimize casualties.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)