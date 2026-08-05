Restored Chinese play reimagines 'King Lear' through Ming emperors

A scene from the play “Ming.” (Photo/The National Theatre of China)

(ECNS) -- A high-definition restoration of a 2008 play “Ming” premiered Sunday, Aug. 2, at the National Theatre of China’s Pioneer Theatre in Beijing ahead of screenings across the country.

Directed by famous Chinese director Tian Qinxin, the play, featuring 16 Ming Dynasty emperors, reimagines Shakespeare’s “King Lear” through Chinese history and humor, creating a dialogue between Chinese and Western theatrical traditions.

The script was written by Chinese writer Dangnian Mingyue (real name Shi Yue). The original production premiered in Beijing 18 years ago but had a limited run, leaving many younger viewers without a chance to see it. Its digitally restored stage recording is now being presented to nationwide audiences for the first time.

The production is among eight high-definition stage works being screened from July to September at theaters in nearly 30 cities through the National Theatre of China’s digital theatre circuit.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)