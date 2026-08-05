30 weak-current buildings top out in Chongqing

(ECNS) -- All 30 weak-current buildings along the Chongqing section of the Chengdu Chongqing Central High Speed Railway have had their main structures topped out, China Railway Chengdu Bureau Group Co., Ltd. announced on Tuesday.

Weak-current buildings serve as fundamental supporting structures for the railway’s four electrical systems.

Construction site of a weak current building for the Chengdu Chongqing Central High Speed Railway. (Photo: China Railway Construction Electrification Bureau Group)

The contractor, China Railway Construction Electrification Bureau Group, said construction has advanced steadily since work began.

Given the high risks of building close to existing railway lines, the project team strictly enforced operational railway management standards to ensure safety and quality.

Amid summer heatwaves, working hours were flexibly adjusted and heat stroke prevention supplies were fully provided for construction workers.

The Chengdu Chongqing Central HSR forms a key segment of the Yangtze River Corridor under China's high-speed rail network.

The full topping out lays a solid foundation for subsequent equipment installation and smooth progress of the whole line project.

(By Helen Mo, intern Xu Wenda)