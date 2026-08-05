EconoScope | 'Chinamaxxing' reshapes inbound travel to China

(ECNS) -- "Chinamaxxing," a social media buzzword describing immersion in all things Chinese, is reshaping inbound tourism as more international visitors move beyond sightseeing to embrace culture, technology and daily life.

Jin Zhun, associate research fellow at the National Academy of Economic Strategy, said the rapid emergence of terms like "Chinamaxxing" reflects the growing range of experiences available in China and signals that China travel is becoming a global trend.

(Screenshot from YouTube)

According to data from the National Immigration Administration (NIA), more than 22.91 million foreign nationals entered China in the first half of 2026, up 20.4% year on year. Of these, 17.815 million entered visa-free, accounting for 77.7% of all foreign arrivals.

NIA said that the top 10 source countries for inbound foreign travelers were South Korea, Russia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, the United States, Japan, Mongolia and Australia.

Inbound spending has surged. Alipay data shows tourist consumption rose 72.9% year‑on‑year since June. Shanghai customs processed 253,000 departure tax refund applications in H1, nearly triple last year, with refunded goods worth 23 billion yuan ($3.2 billion).

Rather than simply checking destinations off a list, visitors are tailoring traditional outfits, picking spring tea leaves, or joining locals for early‑morning Baduanjin exercises in parks. Tech tourism is also booming: NEV factories have welcomed more than 250,000 visitors since opening to the public in 2024, while humanoid robot performances and rocket launches at Wenchang have become highlights for overseas travelers.

As The Guardian observed, China is sending a clear message: Come here and judge China for yourselves. From "China Travel" to "Chinamaxxing," the evolution of these buzzwords reflects a broader shift in how foreigners perceive China.

Instead of viewing the country through online content alone, more people are choosing to experience it firsthand and form their own impressions.

(By Gong Weiwei)